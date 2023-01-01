Meghan, Duchess of Sussex signs with WME to expand her business ventures

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has enlisted the services of talent agency WME to expand her business ventures.

After years of being courted by the big agencies, the actress-turned-royal has signed with powerhouse talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME).

Confirming Variety's report on Thursday, representatives for WME wrote on Instagram, "We are honored to announce that WME now represents Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in all areas. The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency and its broader ecosystem, including film and television production, brand partnerships, and more."

Meghan will be represented by famed WME CEO Ari Emanuel and agents Brad Slater and Jill Smoller.

In addition to individual representation, the WME team will represent Archewell, the content creation label founded by Meghan and her husband Prince Harry.

The agency's primary objective is to lead her business and creative endeavours, encompassing film and television production, brand partnerships, and other related avenues. According to Variety, acting is not an area of focus in the agreement.

Since relocating to California in 2020, Meghan and Harry have been looking to intensify their production aspirations through Archewell. Through its deal with Netflix, the duo released the six-part docuseries Harry & Meghan in December.

Additionally, as part of a deal Archewell Audio struck with Spotify, Meghan hosted a 12-episode interview podcast titled Archetypes last year.