Tish Cyrus engaged to Dominic Purcell

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell are engaged.

The manager/producer took to Instagram on Saturday to share two photos of her posing with the Prison Break actor while also flashing her brand-new diamond engagement ring.

In the accompanying caption, Tish wrote, "A thousand times.... YES @dominicpurcell."

And in his own post, Dominic gushed over his bride-to-be.

"Punching way above my weight - yep absolutely, I'm a lucky b**tard. She's the best human ever. Love ya love @tishcyrus," he exclaimed.

Tish and Dominic, 53, confirmed they were dating last November.

Previously, the 55-year-old was married to Billy Ray Cyrus from 1993 until their separation in 2020.

Tish and the country music star are parents to Miley, 30, Braison, 28, and Noah, 23, with Billy also adopting Tish's two children from a previous relationship.

Meanwhile, Dominic was married to Rebecca Williamson from 1998 until 2008, with the pair sharing four children.