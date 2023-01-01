Stanley Tucci needed feeding tube for six months amid cancer battle

Stanley Tucci required a feeding tube for six months amid his battle with oral cancer.

In September 2021, The Devil Wears Prada actor revealed he had been diagnosed with oropharyngeal cancer three years prior and had undergone chemotherapy and radiation to treat a tumour at the base of his tongue.

During an interview with Willie Geist for the latest episode of Sunday Sitdown, Stanley detailed some of the side effects of the "brutal" treatments.

"I lost 35 pounds (15 kilograms)," he said. "I couldn't eat. I had a feeding tube for six months and everything tasted like you know what and smelled like you know what."

In addition, Stanley recalled how he was in a state of shock following his diagnosis as his first wife Kathryn Spath died of breast cancer in 2009.

"It was terrifying. My first wife died of cancer. So, when I got it, I was completely shocked. Luckily, it hadn't metastasised," the 62-year-old continued, before going on to credit wife Felicity Blunt for her support. "I was so afraid. But Felicity was very insistent. (She) had to drag me kicking and screaming but I wouldn't be here (if she hadn't)."

Stanley and Felicity wed in 2012.