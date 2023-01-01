Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay pay tribute to chef Jock Zonfrillo

Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay have led tributes to MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo.

The Scottish TV personality and chef passed away in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday. He was 46.

No cause of death has been given.

Following the sad news, Jamie took to Instagram to offer a heartfelt message in honour of Zonfrillo, whom he had recently worked alongside on the latest series of the popular cooking game show.

"I'm in total shock to wake up to the sudden death of chef Jock Zonfrillo. We had the best time working together for this year's master chef, I can't tell how good it was to work with him!" he wrote. "Jock was very generous to me with his time and spirit in the show and for that I was really grateful...Melissa (Leong), Andy (Allen) & Jock work as the most inspiring judges and mentors and each have there very own unique view and style...Jock will be so very missed...I can't believe I'm writing this.......Sending heartfelt love and condolences to all of his family, friends and his second family the master chef team and contestants (sic)."

In addition, Gordon shared his devastation over Zonfrillo's sudden passing.

"Saddened by the devastating news of Jock Zonfrillo's passing. I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia. Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time," he tweeted.

Elsewhere, Jimmy Barnes noted he was "speechless" and had lost a "dear friend".

"It's a very sad day. We've lost another dear friend. Jock was like a brother to me and we made each other laugh and cry. My heart goes out to his family. I am speechless. Rest my friend," the singer added.

Zonfrillo is survived by his wife Lauren Fried and four children.