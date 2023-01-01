Sophie Turner calls for privacy after accidentally posting video of daughter online

Sophie Turner has requested privacy after accidentally posting a video of her daughter online.

On Monday, the Game of Thrones actress uploaded a short clip featuring her and her husband Joe Jonas's two-year-old daughter Willa on her Instagram Stories.

A short time later, Sophie deleted the footage and issued a statement in which she insisted the post was an "honest mistake".

"Earlier today, I made an honest mistake accidentally posting a video of our daughter on Instagram Stories," she wrote. "We have always advocated for our kids' rights to privacy so sharing this publicly is against anything I stand for. Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private."

Additionally, Sophie asked fans who saw the video and took screengrabs to consider deleting them.

"If I ever were to post anything of our kids, know that it is unquestionably a mistake. I would greatly appreciate if anyone who has reposted on any other platform, please delete the video," the 27-year-old urged.

In an interview for ELLE magazine published last May, Sophie emphasised just how important it was for her and the Jonas Brothers star to protect their children from the public eye. The pair also share a nine-month-old baby girl.

"I'm very protective of the life we've built," she said at the time. "And my daughter never asked for any of this. I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments. It's not something I want her to deal with unless she says, 'This is what I want to do.'"