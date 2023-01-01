Serena Williams announces second pregnancy at 2023 Met Gala

Serena Williams is expecting her second child with her husband Alexis Ohanian.

The tennis legend announced her pregnancy on Instagram shortly before hitting the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala, which was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday.

Sharing a series of photos featuring her and the Reddit co-founder in their outfits, Serena wrote in the caption, "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala."

Serena, 41, and Alexis, 40, were later pictured cupping her bump as they posed for photographers on the red carpet, with the sportswoman rocking a black-and-white gown by Gucci.

The couple, who tied the knot in November 2017, are already proud parents of their five-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

In August 2022, Serena announced via U.S. Vogue magazine that she was retiring from tennis to focus on expanding her family.

"I'm here to tell you that I'm evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me. A few years ago, I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family," she wrote.

At the time, Serena explained that they had been trying for another child over the past year and received information from her doctor that assured her that they were able to add to their family whenever she was ready.

"I definitely don't want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out," she added.