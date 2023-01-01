Penélope Cruz jokes Javier Bardem 'lost it' when he saw her 2023 Met Gala look

Penélope Cruz's dramatic 2023 Met Gala look received Javier Bardem's seal of approval.

While speaking to Extra on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night, the Spanish actress recalled how her husband "lost it" when he first saw her in the vintage Chanel ballgown.

She elaborated: "He's such a big fan."

Reflecting on the event's theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, Penélope also noted that she always knew she wanted to honour the late designer with her outfit.

The hooded sheer mint gown featured in Chanel's spring/summer 1988 collection, and was originally worn by French supermodel Inès de La Fressange on the runway. Penélope paired it with a matching belt printed with the Chanel logo and adorned with a pearl buckle.

"I knew about this gown before, but when I knew that we were going to have the opportunity to recreate one of the looks from Karl, from any collection from the beginning, it was very tough to decide because I like every single thing he ever did," the star told the outlet. "At the end, we were like, there were between five looks, you know, like, to decide - and we decided that this was the one."

Elsewhere in her interview, Penélope shared her favourite memory of Karl, who died at the age of 85 in 2019.

"It was a walk that we took together in Central Park at night, the night of his last show... It was the show about Egypt," she recounted. "I will never forget that night. That was the last time I saw him."