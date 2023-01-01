Gwyneth Paltrow won't recover legal fees over ski collision trial

Gwyneth Paltrow will not recoup the legal fees she paid to defend herself in her recent ski crash trial.

Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson sued the Oscar-winning actress for $300,000 (£240,000) for allegedly crashing into him at the Deer Valley Resort in Utah in 2016 and causing long-lasting injuries. Paltrow countersued for $1 (80p) and her attorneys' fees.

After a highly-publicised civil trial in March, Paltrow was found not liable for the collision, and in a final judgment over the weekend, District Court Judge Kent Holmberg affirmed the jury's unanimous verdict that Sanderson was "100 per cent at fault".

In the final ruling, Judge Holmberg revealed that lawyers for Paltrow and Sanderson had agreed to drop the matter of her attorneys' fees and awarded Paltrow her symbolic $1. The judge also stated that Sanderson will not appeal the decision.

The final judgment read: "The parties have stipulated that Ms Paltrow will agree not to seek recovery of her attorneys' fees and costs, and the plaintiff agrees not to appeal the verdict or file any post-verdict motions."

After the jury voted in her favour, the 50-year-old thanked the judge and jury for their handling of the case on her Instagram Stories.

"I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case," she wrote.