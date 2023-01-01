Emma Watson would return to the 'right' role after four-year acting break

Emma Watson has opened up about taking a four-year acting break.

While speaking to the Financial Times for a new interview, the Little Women star discussed having taken a break from the big screen since appearing in the 2019 film.

“I wasn’t very happy if I’m being honest. I think I felt a bit caged,” Emma admitted of filming Little Women. “The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn’t have very much control over. To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, ‘How does this align with your viewpoint?’”

She continued, “It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn’t get to be involved in the process.”

Emma told the outlet she felt “accountable for things she didn’t have a say over”, which she found “frustrating”.

Now, the actress shared she would take offers again if the role was “right”.

She explained she didn’t want to “fracture herself into different faces and people”, adding, “I don’t want to switch into robot mode anymore.”