Jamie Foxx remains hospitalised following medical emergency

Jamie Foxx is reportedly still in hospital three weeks after suffering a medical emergency.



The Oscar-winning actor was hospitalised in Atlanta, Georgia after suffering an undisclosed "medical complication" in mid-April, and he is still in the facility, according to TMZ.



While Foxx's condition is still unclear, sources close to the 55-year-old have reportedly said he needs all the prayers he can get.



Foxx's daughter Corinne announced on Instagram on 12 April that her father was on the road to recovery after suffering the emergency.



"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," she wrote on behalf of the Foxx family. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."



The Django Unchained star was in the middle of shooting the movie, Back in Action, when he became ill. Photos and videos taken from the film's set have shown a stunt double and a body double filling in for him while he remains hospitalised.



According to TMZ, the new season of Foxx's game show Beat Shazam goes into production on Thursday, with a new host. Corinne, who served as the show's DJ, will reportedly be absent as well because she is still at her father's bedside.