Pete Davidson's Saturday Night Live hosting debut cancelled

Pete Davidson's hosting debut on Saturday Night Live has been cancelled.



On Tuesday, NBC executives announced the cancellation of Saturday's episode, which the SNL alum was set to host.



"The previously announced Saturday Night Live hosted by Pete Davidson and musical guest Lil Uzi Vert is cancelled due to the writers' strike," NBC stated. "SNL will air repeats until further notice starting Saturday, May 6."



The 29-year-old comedian, who departed the sketch show last May, discussed the possibility of the episode being cancelled on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week.



Pete stated, "You know, (showrunner) Lorne (Michaels) told me a couple weeks ago, but then, this week, they're like, you know, as you know the writers' strike might happen... So I've been working on this for like two or three months and they're like, 'Yeah, well, we'll know Monday if it's happening or not."



The Bupkis actor added, "It sucks because it just feeds my weird story I have in my head. Like, of course, that would happen to me."



Hollywood TV and film writers went on strike on Tuesday for the first time in 15 years. This action has been taken following months of pay negotiations.



Nightly U.S. talk shows including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Daily Show went dark this week as a result of the industrial action.



The last writers' strike began in November 2007 and was resolved after three months.