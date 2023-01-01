Carrie Fisher's brother upset he hasn't been invited to Walk of Fame ceremony

Carrie Fisher's brother, Todd Fisher, is upset about allegedly not being invited to see his late sister's star being unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Star Wars actress will be posthumously honoured with a star on Thursday 4 May, which is fittingly known as Star Wars Day.

According to her brother Todd, 65, he will not be in attendance because he hasn't been invited to the event.

"It's heartbreaking and shocking to me that I was intentionally omitted from attending this important legacy event for my sister, Carrie," he told TMZ. "Frankly, it's a distressing situation and I don't deserve to be put in this position."

Insisting that Carrie would have wanted him there, the director continued, "As the only brother of the Carrie Fisher, being omitted from this special day is truly hurtful."

He called the exclusion "extremely hurtful and distressing", particularly because he "was always a big part of everything my sister and mother did historically over their lifetimes".

Todd also claimed that he initiated the process to finally procure the celebrated Star Wars actress a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

After learning of the snub, Todd's team reportedly reached out to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which oversees the plaques, and was told Disney executives were in control of the guest list. Disney officials then allegedly stated that it was Carrie's family who filled up the 30 seats they had been allocated.

The actress died in 2016 at the age of 60 after going into cardiac arrest on a plane. Carrie was later found to have drugs in her system.

Her daughter, Billie Lourd, will accept the Walk of Fame honour on her behalf on Thursday.