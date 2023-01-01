Jamie Foxx breaks silence on hospitalisation

Jamie Foxx is "feeling blessed" after suffering a medical emergency three weeks ago.

The Oscar-winning actor was hospitalised in Atlanta, Georgia after experiencing an undisclosed "medical complication" in mid-April.

According to editors at TMZ, Foxx is still at the hospital.

But on Wednesday, the 55-year-old took to Instagram to share a short update with fans.

"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," he wrote, without offering up any further details.

In response, a number of his celebrity followers were quick to post well wishes.

"I'm sending love to you every single day," wrote Ellen DeGeneres, while Kate Beckinsale posted, "Love you sir massive hugs king."

Kenan Thompson added: "Yesssss!!!! Take all the time you need bro!!!!"

And in light of the news that Nick Cannon will step into his role as guest host of the TV show Beat Shazam, Jamie posted the news on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon. See u all soon (sic)."

Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ on the programme.