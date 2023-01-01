Maria Menounos reveals battle with pancreatic cancer

Maria Menounos secretly battled pancreatic cancer earlier this year.

In an interview for People published on Wednesday, the TV host revealed that she underwent surgery to have a nearly four-centimetre mass removed from her pancreas in January.

Last June, Maria began experiencing leg cramps and "excruciating abdominal pain", with doctors unable to find a cause at first. However, after the star underwent a full body scan, experts discovered a stage 2 pancreatic neuroendocrine tumour.

"I'm like, 'How in the freaking world can I have a brain tumour and pancreatic cancer?'" she recounted, referring to the surgery she underwent to remove a benign brain tumour in 2017. "You can't let fear get in the way. I had that moment where I thought I was a goner - but I'm OK because I caught this early enough."

In February, Maria announced that she and her husband Keven Undergaro were expecting their first child, a daughter, via surrogate.

And now that she has recovered from the surgery, the 44-year-old is completely focused on her impending arrival.

"God granted me a miracle. I'm going to appreciate having her in my life so much more than I would have before this journey," added Maria.