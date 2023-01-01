Jennifer Lopez praises Ben Affleck as 'wonderful father figure' to her children

Jennifer Lopez has praised Ben Affleck as a "wonderful father figure" for her children.

The On The Floor hitmaker shares 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben co-parents Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and 11-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

During an appearance on the TODAY show on Wednesday, Jennifer gushed over her actor/director husband and his willingness to serve as a supportive step-father.

"They love Ben. He's a wonderful, wonderful father figure to them as well," she told co-host Hoda Kotb. "He has his own three beautiful children and then there's us, and he's fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means and they love him, and they appreciate him, and so do I."

However, Jennifer went on to note that her children are now really "becoming adults".

"They are challenging everything in life, they're looking at everything and these kids have so much information, so much more than we had," the 53-year-old smiled. "They're thinking about things and talking about life in a different way than I did when I was 15 or 16 years old... I think they're going to change the world, to be quite honest, and make it so much better."

Jennifer and Ben, who first dated in the early 2000s, rekindled their relationship in April 2021 and tied the knot in July 2022.

And during the interview, Savannah Guthrie asked the superstar's mother Guadalupe Rodríguez - who was sitting backstage - what she thought of the pair reuniting.

"I knew you'd get back together... because I prayed for 20 years," she exclaimed.