Gwyneth Paltrow reveals Leonardo DiCaprio once 'tried' to date her

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed Leonardo DiCaprio once "tried" to pursue her.

During an interview for the Call Her Daddy podcast that aired on Wednesday, host Alex Cooper asked the actress/entrepreneur whether there was anyone in Hollywood whom she'd ever had a secret "make out" session with.

Gwyneth refused to give a "name" or "names", and in response, Alex asked if she had ever kissed the Titanic actor.

"Nope, never made out with Leo. He tried back in the day," she divulged. "But he was already like, you know, he was very loose with the goods from when he was 19."

In addition, Gwyneth noted she "didn't know" Bradley Cooper at all and had never dated Johnny Depp.

"We did a movie together, but we did not make out," the 50-year-old added.

Gwyneth had high-profile relationships with Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck in the 1990s and was married to Chris Martin from 2003 until their divorce was finalised in 2016.

The Goop founder is now wed to TV producer Brad Falchuk.