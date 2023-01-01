Billie Lourd confirms she didn't invite Carrie Fisher's siblings to Walk of Fame ceremony

Billie Lourd has explained why she didn't invite her late mother Carrie Fisher's siblings to the unveiling of her posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Earlier this week, the Star Wars actress' brother Todd told TMZ that he had been excluded from the ceremony on Thursday, and his sisters Joely and Tricia Leigh Fisher echoed his sentiments on Instagram.

In response, Carrie's daughter Billie insisted she has "no relationship" with her uncle and aunts and accused them of capitalising on the deaths of Carrie and their mother Debbie Reynolds in 2016.

"The truth is I did not invite them to this ceremony. They know why," she began her lengthy statement on Wednesday. "Days after my mom died, her brother and her sister chose to process their grief publicly and capitalize on my mother's death, by doing multiple interviews and selling individual books for a lot of money, with my mom and my grandmother's deaths as the subject.

"They never consulted me or considered how this would affect our relationship. The truth of my mom's very complicated relationship with her family is only known by me and those who were actually close to her. Though I recognize they have every right to do whatever they choose, their actions were very hurtful to me at the most difficult time in my life. I chose to and still choose to deal with her loss in a much different way."

The Ticket to Paradise actress, who has two children, added that her uncle and aunts' public statements confirmed her "instincts were right" about them.

"To be clear - there is no feud. We have no relationship. This was a conscious decision on my part to break a cycle with a way of life I want no part of for myself or my children," she clarified.

To conclude, Billie wrote, "The people who knew and loved my mom at Disney and Lucasfilm have made this star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to honor her legacy possible. This moment is about Carrie Fisher and all that she accomplished and what she meant to the world. I'm going to focus on that. May the 4th be with you."

Todd subsequently issued a rebuttal, claiming that he has never capitalised on the deaths in his family and that he tried to address the snub privately before resorting to public channels. He also defended his 2018 memoir, My Girls, insisting it was "a loving and truthful homage" to Carrie and Debbie and that he did not intend to hurt his niece.

Billie will accept the star on her mother's behalf on Thursday 4 May, also known as Star Wars Day.