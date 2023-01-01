Brie Larson and Paul Dano join Cannes Film Festival jury

Brie Larson and Paul Dano have been tapped to serve on the jury for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The Captain Marvel actress and The Batman actor will help this year's jury president, Swedish director Ruben Östlund, judge the films in the main competition and pick the winner of the Palme d'Or for best film, among other prizes.

They will be joined by French actor Denis Ménochet, Moroccan director Maryam Touzani, British-Zambian screenwriter and director Rungano Nyoni, Afghan writer Atiq Rahimi, Argentinian filmmaker Damián Szifrón, and French director Julia Ducournau.

Östlund won the Palme d'Or in 2017 and 2022 for The Square and Triangle of Sadness, respectively, while Ducournau became the second woman in the history of the festival to win the coveted prize for Titane in 2021.

There are 21 titles in competition at Cannes this year. These include Asteroid City by Wes Anderson, May December by Todd Haynes, The Old Oak by Ken Loach, The Zone of Interest by Jonathan Glazer, and Firebrand by Karim Aïnouz.

The Palme d'Or will be awarded during the festival's closing ceremony, which will also feature the presentation of the Grand Prix, Jury Prize and accolades for Best Director, Best Actor and Actress, and Best Screenplay.

The 76th annual Cannes Film Festival will open on 16 May with Maïwenn's Jeanne du Barry, featuring Johnny Depp, and close with Pixar's latest animation, Elemental, on 27 May.