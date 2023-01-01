Kevin Costner not returning for sixth season of Yellowstone - report

Kevin Costner will reportedly not be returning to Yellowstone after the fifth season.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Costner will not reprise his Golden Globe-winning role of John Dutton after he completes filming season five due to the alleged on-set tension between the actor and series creator Taylor Sheridan.

The mid-season finale of Yellowstone aired in January and the show has been on hiatus ever since. It is not known when The Bodyguard star will return to Montana to resume filming the remaining episodes in season five, amid reports of scheduling issues.

Costner's attorney Marty Singer shut down a report published in February claiming that the actor wanted to spend only a week filming the second half of season five as he is busy making his Western film series Horizon.

Calling the suggestion "an absolute lie", he told Puck News, "It's ridiculous - and anyone suggesting it shouldn't be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

In the meantime, a Yellowstone spin-off starring Matthew McConaughey in the lead role is moving forward, and Paramount CEO Chris McCarthy has stated the new show will go on regardless of Costner's involvement.

However, he noted, "(Yellowstone) wouldn't be what it is today without Kevin and we hope that that stays for a long time to come."

The new report comes days after Costner's wife, Christine, filed for divorce after more than 18 years of marriage.