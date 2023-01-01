Laurence Fishburne once saved Emilio Estevez from drowning in quicksand

Emilio Estevez has revealed that Laurence Fishburne saved him from drowning in quicksand in the Philippines when they were 14 years old.

The two actors were in the Philippines for the production of Frances Ford Coppola's 1979 Vietnam War epic, Apocalypse Now, which starred Estevez's father Martin Sheen and featured Fishburne in a supporting role.

Recalling the incident during an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Estevez shared, "He says, 'Hey there's this little boat, let's go out on it.' I said, 'Sure.' We were both 14 at the time. So we were out on this boat together, and we started getting too close to the shore and I said, 'Well, let me jump out, I'll push us offshore.' I jumped out, and it was like quicksand mud."

He continued, "I was sinking, and I just saw Fishburne just looking at me going, 'Grab my hand!' and he pulled me back onto the boat."

The Breakfast Club star remarked, "We were bonded ever since."

Sheen, who also appeared on the show, heard about his son's near-drowning experience decades later and decided to reach out to Fishburne directly.

The Badlands star said, "I called Mr. Fishburne to thank him for saving my son's life."