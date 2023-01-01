Billie Lourd unveils Walk of Fame star for late mother Carrie Fisher

Billie Lourd has unveiled the Walk of Fame star honouring her late mother Carrie Fisher.

During a Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony hosted in Los Angeles on Thursday, the 30-year-old actress accepted a Walk of Fame star on behalf of her late mother - who died in 2016 aged 60 after suffering a heart attack.

The late Star Wars actress’s co-star Mark Hamill, whom Lourd called her “space uncle”, also spoke at the event. Mark described Carrie as “wise beyond her years” from the moment they met.

“Mama, you’ve made it,” Billie said in a speech at the ceremony, via People. She recalled first watching Star Wars in middle school after “boys started coming up to me and telling me they ‘fantasised’ about my mom. You know what I’m saying.”

She joked, “My mom? The embarrassing lady who wore glitter makeup like it was lotion and didn’t wear a bra to support her much-support-needed double-D’s?

“They couldn't be talking about her.”

After watching the films for the first time, however, Billie “finally figured out what all the fuss was”.

Admitting she “wanted to hate it so I could tell her how lame she was”, Billie recounted, “Like any kid, I didn’t want my mom to be hot or cool - she was my mom. But that day, staring at the screen, I realised no one is, or will ever be, as hot or as cool as Princess Leia.”

Billie also opened up about the “magical” side of Carrie she discovered at conventions, understanding what her Star Wars character meant to fans.

“Leia is more than just a character. She’s a feeling,” the actress explained. “She is strength, she is grace, she is wit. She is femininity at its finest.”