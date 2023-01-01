Emily Ratajkowski refuses to settle for 'some mid dude'

Emily Ratajkowski has no desire to settle for "some mid dude" now she's dating again.

In a candid interview for the spring/summer 2023 issue of HommeGirls, the model/actress discussed how she is enjoying meeting new people following her split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last year.

"This is the first time I've ever been single in my life," she said. "I'm proud of myself. (The) younger version of myself would probs have settled for some mid dude just to have a BF (boyfriend). Glad I'm not in that era anymore.

"I've only gone on one date from an app but it was with someone who I also had mutual friends with. I'm really open to meeting people (in) whatever way!" the 31-year-old exclaimed.

And when discussing whether she would ever date a woman, Emily revealed, "I would love to. Waiting for the right one to come along. I've always been someone who's more attracted to vibe than specifics of physicality..."

Elsewhere in the chat, the brunette beauty reflected on what it's like to date in the public eye.

"I would def love more privacy, but I also hate when celebrities complain about the lack thereof. It's definitely just part of the game," she added.

Last month, Emily was romantically linked to Harry Styles after photos showing them locking lips in Tokyo, Japan were published online.