Priyanka Chopra admits she was still 'so hungry' after Met Gala dinner

Priyanka Chopra has revealed that she had to order pizza after the Met Gala because she was still "so hungry" after the meal.

The 40-year-old actress appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday to promote her upcoming movie, Love Again, but ended up discussing the star-studded Met Gala, which she attended with her husband Nick Jonas on Monday.

While reflecting on the annual extravaganza, the star confessed, "I have a complaint: there was no bread for dinner. I was so hungry after... Maybe I have unrealistic expectations, but one roll of bread would be sufficient."

Priyanka then revealed that Nick came to her rescue and ordered more substantial food after the event, saying, "My husband ordered pizza by the time we got to the hotel, so we were fine."

She then acknowledged the potential impact of her complaint, joking, "There goes my invite for next year. If you don't see me at the Met, you know why."

According to Vogue, the guests were served a sophisticated meal featuring chilled spring pea soup with baby vegetables, lemon crème fraîche, and truffle snow, followed by Ora King salmon with vegetable nage, asparagus, pickled strawberries, and radish.

Elsewhere in her interview, Priyanka noted that "so much work" was involved in preparing for the Met Gala red carpet, but she had "a lot of fun" catching up with acquaintances and meeting new people.