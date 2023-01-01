Charles III crowned King of United Kingdom

Charles III was crowned King of the United Kingdom during a historic ceremony held in London on Saturday.



Following a horse-drawn carriage procession from Buckingham Palace, Charles and his wife Queen Camilla arrived at Westminster Abbey. Numerous world and faith leaders, as well as members of other royal families, were in attendance at the church.



Prince William sat in the front row alongside his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, and their two youngest children, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis. Prince George, nine, served as a page of honour.



However, Charles's estranged younger son, Prince Harry, was positioned in the third row.



Amid a service conducted by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the royal had a personal moment of silent prayer, and was then recognised as the "true monarch" as part of an ancient element called The Recognition. He was also presented with a copy of the Bible.



Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gave the first reading before Welby preached the sermon.



"We are here to crown a king and we crown a king to serve," he stated to the congregation.



Next, Charles was anointed with chrism oil on his hands, chest and head as part of the "most solemn and sacred" aspect of the service, before he was presented with a white tunic, sleeved gold coat, and sword belt for The Investiture.



After Welby led the congregation in saying, "God save The King", the bells of the Abbey chimed and gun salutes were fired, and he was bestowed with St Edward's Crown. He also carried an orb and sceptre.



For her coronation, Camilla was crowned with Queen Mary's Crown.



Following communion and prayers, fanfare sounded as the 74-year-old emerged and joined the procession out of the Abbey as the national anthem was performed.



To conclude, Charles and Camilla departed the church and entered the Gold State Coach, where they will journey back to Buckingham Palace via The Mall.



Members of the royal family are expected to make an appearance on the balcony later in the afternoon, with a military flypast also scheduled to take place.