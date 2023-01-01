Amber Doig-Thorne knew straight away she wanted to be in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Amber Doig-Thorne"loves" how 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' combines the classic children's character with the genre of horror.

The 22-year-old actress stars in the leading role of Alice in the independent film that twists the characters from the A.A Milne series inside out but knew straight away she wanted to be involved in the project because she is a big fan of horror and grew up with toys based on the Disney cartoon.

She told FlickeringMyth.com: "It was really exciting to hear that they were going to be turning Winnie The Pooh into a horror film. I loved Winnie the Pooh growing up – I had the toys, read the books, played the games and loved the films – and horror is also one of my favourite genres to watch, so when I saw the synopsis for Blood and Honey I was very intrigued! It was a unique opportunity where these two things that I love were merged together, so I knew straight away that I wanted to be involved. I thought it was a really exciting concept as Winnie has always been a children’s character.

"However, with this film we are redefining the Winnie the Pooh characters for an adult audience – so hopefully there will be a whole new group of people who have not come across Pooh previously who will be able to appreciate this character as an adult."

The film went viral during its production period as media outlets picked up on it being filmed and Amber went on to add that the sudden attention on the independent movie - which had a budget of just $100,00 - had been "overwhelming" and she has been "mind-blown" by the resonse.

She added: "It’s certainly been overwhelming, in the best possible way! When we were filming I remember calling my parents and saying that I had a gut feeling that this film could do really well, but I never anticipated just how much interest there would be! When the stills and trailers started going viral last year I was blown away by the response. It was mind-blowing to see global outlets like The Hollywood Reporter, New York Times, Variety and Rolling Stone writing articles on our little independent film!"