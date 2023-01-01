Prince William honours King Charles III with speech during coronation concert

Prince William honoured his father King Charles III with a speech at his coronation concert on Sunday.

During King Charles III's coronation concert held at Windsor Castle on Sunday, the King of England's son Prince William shared a speech dedicated to his father.

"I want to say a few words about my father and why I believe this weekend is so important," the Prince of Wales told the crowd, before referencing coronation concert performer and All Night Long singer Lionel Richie: "But don't worry, unlike Lionel, I won't go on all night long."

He began by quoting the late Queen Elizabeth II's coronation speech from 1953.

"As my grandmother said when she was crowned, 'Coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future,'" he recalled. "And I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. She would be a proud mother."

The prince added, "For all that celebrations are magnificent, at the heart of the pageantry, is a simple message: service... My father's first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service.

"It was a pledge to continue to serve. Because for over 50 years, in every corner of the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world, he has dedicated himself to serve others, both current and future generations, and those whose memory must not be neglected."

Naming the environment, young people's "ambitions", and supporting "people of all faiths, of all backgrounds and all communities" as causes that King Charles III has served, Prince William gushed, "Pa, we are all so proud of you."

He concluded, "I commit myself to serve you all, King, country and commonwealth... God save the King."

King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday.