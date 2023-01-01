Jameela Jamil turned down You audition over intimate scenes

Jameela Jamil turned down an audition for the most recent season of You due to its sex scenes.



During an appearance on the Podcrushed podcast co-hosted by You star Penn Badgley, The Good Place actress revealed that she was once offered an opportunity to audition for the series but she turned it down because she knew her role would require intimate scenes.



"I was supposed to audition for the most recent season of your show. My character was supposed to be quite sexy, and I pulled out of the audition, because I am so shy about anything sexy that I can't," she explained.



Jameela then recalled the frustration she experienced when she saw that Penn had asked showrunner Sera Gamble to reduce the number of intimate scenes in its fourth season.



"And then you f**king came out and was like, 'Yeah, I'm not doing sex scenes anymore'. And I was like, I didn't even know that was a boundary that we could draw," she stated. "I was like, 'I should have gone and done the f**king show.'"



The British actress admitted that she doesn't "do sex scenes" because she doesn't like objectifying herself.



"I don't think I've ever been someone who would have enjoyed objectifying myself, personally. But that's also because I have so much deep, like, childhood sexual trauma stuff," Jameela continued. "So I think that was never in the cards for me.



"You know, I still wear the... like, the little skirt or the busty top, but like, occasionally. But generally, I feel quite protective of myself in that way."



Jameela did not specify which role she was going to audition for.



You, starring Penn as psychopath Joe Goldberg, will conclude with the fifth and final season.