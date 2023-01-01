Scott Baio announces departure from California over homelessness crisis

Scott Baio is planning to leave California due to the rise in homelessness and "rampant" crime rates.



The Happy Days star announced via Twitter last week that he would move out of California because he was upset about the rates of homelessness and crime in the Golden State.



"After 45 years, I'm making my way to finally 'exit stage right' from California," Scott wrote before sharing statistics about the crisis. "The most recent survey conducted by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority found approximately 69,000 people experiencing homelessness in LA County and 41,000 in the city in 2022."



He continued, "(Homelessness) brings down property value. Also no consequences for crime that is rampant, making things higher in price and it's just not a safe place anymore."



In response to backlash from users, Scott joked that Californians wouldn't miss his "'right wing' views", but would "certainly miss the high taxes I pay".



The actor admitted that he'd "always been a conservative voter".



According to Realtor.com, Scott listed his Woodland Hills home for $3.85 million (£3.05 million) in April.