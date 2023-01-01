Ray Liotta's cause of death revealed

Ray Liotta's cause of death has been revealed.

The Goodfellas actor died in his sleep at the age of 67 while in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the movie Dangerous Waters.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, authorities in the Dominican Republic found heart and respiratory system issues caused Liotta's death in May 2022.

The Field of Dreams star died due to acute heart failure, respiratory insufficiency and pulmonary oedema, or a build-up of fluid in the lungs. He also suffered from atherosclerosis or a thickening or hardening of the arteries caused by a build-up of plaque.

Liotta's manner of death was classed as natural and non-violent.

The veteran actor was posthumously honoured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2023, with his daughter Karsen unveiling the star on his behalf.

In addition to Karsen, Liotta is also survived by his fiancée Jacy Nittolo.