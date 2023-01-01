Nicole Kidman's AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony postponed

The American Film Institute has postponed its tribute to Nicole Kidman.

The AFI announced in a press release on Monday that their scheduled event, in which the Big Little Lies star would receive their Life Achievement Award, would be postponed.

The 49th annual AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Nicole Kidman was originally scheduled for 10 June this year at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The actress was named the Life Achievement Award recipient in November last year, marking the first Australian to be granted the honour.

The Institute's official statement on their decision read, "For nearly half a century, the AFI Life Achievement Award has convened artists and audiences in celebration of excellence in the art form. Due to the division in our community at this time, AFI has decided to postpone this year's event with the goal to offer a celebratory environment worthy of our recipient."

They did not announce a new date.

Deadline speculated that the organisation referred to the Writers Guild of America's ongoing strike, which launched on 2 May.