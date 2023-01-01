Nick Cannon reveals how Mariah Carey feels about his twelve children

Nick Cannon has revealed how his ex-wife Mariah Carey feels about him having twelve children.

During an appearance on The Jason Lee Show, The Masked Singer host claimed that the We Belong Together singer supports his choice to father twelve children with six different mothers.

Mariah and Nick were married from 2008 to 2016. They share twelve-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe together.

"She's high frequency. She always asks me, 'You aight? How you doin'? You handling it all?'" Nick said of his interactions with Mariah post-divorce. "When we talk daily, she's just checking in on my spirit."

Joking that "nothing can infiltrate" the "Manor of Carey", the television personality admitted that the singer consistently tells him to bring "none of that bulls**t" home". However, he dismissed the disapproval as "low-frequency messages" rather than outward criticism of his lifestyle.

Insisting that Mariah does nothing but "encourage" her ex-husband, Nick continued, "She's like, 'Yo, let's make sure we're on the same page every day so when some bulls**t comes up, we know that it ain't true.'"

He also noted that he speaks to the twins every day.