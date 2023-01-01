Vanessa Hudgens wants to elope with fiancé Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens is considering eloping with her fiancé Cole Tucker because wedding planning is "hard".



During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the TV host asked the actress whether she will be heading down the aisle with her baseball player beau anytime soon.



"It's hard," she commented of wedding planning. "I don't know, finding a venue is tough. I kind of just want to elope. I really, I'm lost."



Vanessa confirmed she was dating Cole in 2021, with the couple reportedly getting engaged during a trip to Paris in late 2022.



And when questioned about where the sportsman would like to tie the knot, the High School Musical star insisted he doesn't mind.



"I mean he just wants to get married to me. He's like, 'Whatever you want babe,'" the 34-year-old smiled.



Elsewhere in the conversation, Drew gushed over the way Cole is "so nice" and "gets" Vanessa.



"He's so nice to you and he just appreciates you and he seems to see you for who you really are, and just appreciates you and loves you," she praised. "That does it for me."