Mayim Bialik praises 'incredible' Call Me Kat cast amid cancellation

Mayim Bialik has gushed over her "incredible" Call Me Kat co-stars amid the cancellation of the show.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, The Big Bang Theory actress reacted to the news that bosses at Fox were canning the sitcom after three seasons.

"It's so hard to say goodbye to yesterday," Mayim captioned a set photo of the cast members together. "We made a lot of people laugh during COVID in ways that at first seemed impossible."

She continued, "With this incredible cast - Cheyenne (Jackson), Swoosie (Kurtz), Julian (Gant) and Kyla (Pratt) - and, of course, with the late Leslie Jordan, all things that seemed impossible became possible."

Leslie, who starred as Phil on the show, died at the age of 67 last October.

And since Call Me Kat didn't get a proper sendoff, Mayim told fans how she would've liked it to end.

"Decide the ending you want, but for me, here's where I think we all end up: Kat and Max live happily ever after, Randi and Carter get married and do the same, and Sheila is forever in everyone's life bringing joy and wisdom. And Phil lives on forever," the 47-year-old wrote, before concluding: "Thank you for being a part of our journey."

The final episode of Call Me Kat aired earlier this month.