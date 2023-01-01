Tom Hanks calls for Idris Elba to be the next James Bond

Tom Hanks is backing Idris Elba to be the next James Bond.

The 66-year-old actor is unequivocal in his verdict that the 'Luther' star should be granted 007's "licence to kill" and succeed Daniel Craig as the legendary spy.

Hanks told the BBC: "Understand this. James Bond has a licence to kill. I would issue that licence to Idris Elba just based on the work that I've seen him do."

Idris appeared to definitively rule himself out as the next Bond earlier this year by explaining that he prefers to play the unorthodox detective John Luther.

Speaking earlier this year, he said: "You know, a lot of people talk about another character that begins with 'J' and ends with 'B', but I'm not going to be that guy. I'm going to be John Luther. That's who I am."

Hanks has written his first novel, 'The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece', which is inspired by his own career on screen.

The story is about the making of a superhero action blockbuster and features a cast of characters including an eccentric director and a self-important actor who disrupts filming.

The novel refers to actors who are "cry babies, psychological train wrecks, on-the-wagon alcoholics, off-the-wagon addicts... and more than a couple of feuds between the Talent" and the affable Hanks confessed that he is not always perfectly behaved on set.

The 'Forrest Gump' star said: "Not everybody is at their best every single day on a motion picture set.

"I've had tough days trying to be a professional when my life has been falling apart in more ways than one and the requirement for me that day is to be funny, charming and loving – and it's the last way I feel."