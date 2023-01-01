Angelina Jolie shares touching tribute to late mother on her birthday

Angelina Jolie shared a touching tribute to her late mother to mark what would have been her 73rd birthday on Monday.

The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who passed away in 2007 after an almost eight-year battle with breast and ovarian cancer.

In her post, Jolie encouraged her fans to go for regular check-ups, particularly if they have a family history of cancer.

"Today would have been my mother's 73rd birthday. She passed away 15 years ago, after a long struggle with breast and ovarian cancer. In June, I will be a month away from the age she was when I was diagnosed," the Maleficent star wrote. "I have had preventative surgeries to try and lessen chances but I continue to have check ups."

In 2013, the actress underwent a preventative double mastectomy after learning she had the defective BRCA1 gene, which significantly increases the risk of developing breast or ovarian cancer.

Jolie concluded her post by writing, "Sending my love to those who have also lost loved ones and strength to those who are fighting at this very moment for their lives and the lives of those they love. And to other women, please take the time to look after yourself and go for your mammograms and blood tests or ultrasounds, particularly if you have a family history of cancer."

Bertrand, an American actress who appeared in films such as Lookin' to Get Out and The Man Who Loved Women, passed away at age 56 on 27 January 2007.