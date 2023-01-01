Drew Barrymore not having any luck finding love on dating apps

Drew Barrymore isn't having any luck finding love via dating apps.

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, guest Vanessa Hudgens asked the TV host whether she had been "sliding into anyone's DMs (direct messages) or dating at all".

In response, Drew confirmed she is open to going on dates again.

"So, I haven't been sliding into DMs but I did get back on my dating app," the Charlie's Angels star explained. "And I went on some dates here and there, which felt like a big effort and fun, you know, to follow through. Not that the time spent was an effort, but just to, you know, engage out there in the world, not stay home. (I) don't think anything's clicking."

Vanessa added: "You can't rush it."

Drew, 48, has been married three times, most recently to Will Kopelman between 2012 and 2016.

The former couple shares daughters Olive, 10, and nine-year-old Frankie.