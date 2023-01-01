Jennifer Garner's children 'don't love' watching her films

Jennifer Garner’s children won’t watch her films but they “don’t mind” viewing their father Ben Affleck’s work.

During an in-depth interview with Allure published on Tuesday, the 13 Going on 30 star revealed that her three children don’t like to see her onscreen.

"They don't mind watching their dad, but they kind of want me to be their mom,” she said, noting that her kids are particularly against seeing her in a rom-com. "They don't want to see me upset and women cry more in what we do. And don't really want to see me in a romantic thing.”

The Yes Day actress shares children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-husband actor and filmmaker, Ben.

Jennifer's latest project, The Last Thing He Told Me, in which she played a stepmother whose husband mysteriously disappeared, was released on Apple TV+ in April.