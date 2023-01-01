Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas play 'show and tell' to learn about each other's work

Priyanka Chopra has opened up about the thoughtful ritual she shares with Nick Jonas.

During an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show that aired on Tuesday, the 40-year-old actress revealed that she and Nick, 30, get to know more about each other's careers by regularly playing a game of "show and tell".

"We both didn't know very much about each other's careers, I mean I know of The Jonas Brothers, but you know, it's a different generation," she explained. "I didn't really grow up with the music... So, we started showing each other each other's work, like we would sit and be like, 'Oh, you know this was the most traumatic day on set for me on my first movie,' and he was like, 'Oh, this was my most traumatic show.'"

Priyanka added that she and Nick find the activity to be very beneficial for their relationship.

"It's just become this thing that we do whenever we're by ourselves at home," the Citadel star added.

Priyanka married the singer in 2018. They share a toddler daughter named Malti Marie.