Josephine Skriver and Alexander DeLeon expecting first child

Josephine Skriver and Alexander DeLeon are expecting their first child.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, the former Victoria's Secret model told fans that she and The Cab singer were expecting their first child together.

She captioned a series of photos featuring her baby bump, the couple in a hospital room, and a sonogram, "2+1".

Later, Josephine took to her Instagram Story with behind-the-scenes videos captioned, "Let's get this pregnancy shoot going!"

Alexander and Josephine married in April 2022 after initially postponing the ceremony due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pair first started dating in 2013 after Josephine praised Alexander's music on Twitter, prompting a conversation in their direct messages. They became engaged in November 2018.

"You are my best friend, my safe place, my family and my home," Josephine wrote on Instagram last month in a one-year marriage anniversary post. "I thank the universe every day for making sure our paths collided, cause with you life has become the craziest adventure!"