Chase Sui Wonders gushes over romance with Pete Davidson

Chase Sui Wonders has opened up about her relationship with Pete Davidson.

While speaking to NYLON for a recent interview, the Bupkis actress spoke for the first time about her relationship with her co-star.

"We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what's happening in our relationship is very sacred," Chase told the outlet.

She insisted that the press interest in their relationship hasn't had much of an impact on her.

"The first initial shock was super disorienting, but after that it just becomes... it's like a video game," she explained. "It feels like another weird player came into the video game. I feel like I'm still on my own path. My life hasn't changed that much."

Pete and Chase met while filming the movie Bodies Bodies Bodies in 2021, and sparked romance rumours in December 2022 - four months after Pete split from Kim Kardashian.

In her interview, Chase detailed her experience working with Pete on both Bodies Bodies Bodies and his new TV show Bupkis.

"Bupkis is super personal and close to the heart," she said. "(Pete and I) became fast friends on Bodies, and it was just clear that we could work together super well. He's such a pro, and acting with him is my favourite thing."

She continued, "As soon as I got onto Bupkis, it felt like we were flowing again. The (fictional) relationship's a lot less toxic in Bupkis than it is in Bodies, which is a lot more fun to play. But even in Bodies, we would do all those dark scenes and then we'd be like, 'This s**t's crazy! This is so dark.'"