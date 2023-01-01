Scarlett Johansson 'sad and disappointed' over Disney lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson has spoken out about taking legal action against Disney in 2021.



In a new interview for Variety, the Black Widow star recalled filing a lawsuit against the studio for allegedly breaching a stipulation in her contract which stated that the film should be released exclusively in theatres, and allegedly withholding compensation when they released it in cinemas and Disney+ simultaneously.



The legal battle became rather bitter, with studio representatives slamming her for her "callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic", but bragging that the film had made over $60 million (£47.5 million).



"I was sad and disappointed. But mostly sad," the actress said in her interview. "It was such a surreal moment because we were all isolated and just sort of emerging a little bit. I was also really heavily pregnant, too, which in a weird way was amazing timing."



She explained, "Suddenly, your entire attention is drawn to this miracle of life. So, I had the most wonderful distraction in the world and soon after had a beautiful baby."



Two months after filing, the 38-year-old actress settled her suit. Though the terms of the settlement were not disclosed, Variety speculated that Scarlett received over $40 million (£32 million).



"I couldn't even walk through a restaurant without somebody saying, 'Good for you. Stand up for yourself,'" she remembered of the aftermath. "I could see that it had a bigger impact. I got support from strangers that have no skin in the game at all."



Scarlett insisted that she doesn't have bad blood with Disney, saying, "Like, I will be pre-buying tickets to The Little Mermaid."