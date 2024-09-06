Justin Theroux joins Michael Keaton in Beetlejuice 2

Justin Theroux has signed up to star alongside Michael Keaton in the Beetlejuice sequel.

The Leftovers actor has been cast in an undisclosed role in Tim Burton's long-awaited sequel to his 1988 supernatural comedy, according to Deadline.

Theroux will join Keaton and Winona Ryder, who are reprising their roles as Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz from the original. He is the second newcomer to be announced for the project following Jenna Ortega, who is playing Lydia's daughter.

The casting news was announced the same day Warner Bros. studio officials set the film's release date as 6 September 2024. It was also reported that the production kicked off in London on Wednesday.

In the original film, Keaton's mischievous ghost is hired by a recently deceased couple - played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis - to help them scare away the new family living in their home.

Beetlejuice 2 has been in and out of development since the '90s, but in March 2022, it was revealed Brad Pitt's production company Plan B Entertainment was bringing the project to life at Warner Bros.

Burton is directing the project from a script most recently written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who worked with him on the Netflix TV show Wednesday, starring Ortega. He is also producing the sequel.

Details about the new plot are being kept under wraps.