Sam Heughan 'still looking' for love

Sam Heughan is "still looking" for love despite being a "romantic at heart".

In an interview for People to promote his new rom-com Love Again, the Scottish actor revealed that he is single at the moment.

Yet, Sam confessed that he isn't afraid of dreaming up over-the-top gestures when pursuing a love interest.

"I've done all of the gift-giving and turning up when least expected, but, so far, I'm still looking," he shared.

And while he's not romantically involved with anyone, Sam still receives plenty of attention from enthusiastic Outlander fans.

The 43-year-old, who plays Jamie Fraser on the Starz drama, has even received marriage proposals and unusual autograph requests from dedicated viewers.

"I've signed a few body parts," he laughed. "Our fans have been so supportive for 10 years now. It's always nice to meet people. They're great."

Love Again, also starring Priyanka Chopra and Celine Dion, is now showing in U.S. cinemas.