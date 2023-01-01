Javier Bardem explains why he didn't go shirtless as King Triton in The Little Mermaid

Javier Bardem has joked it would have been "very distracting" if he went shirtless for his role as King Triton in The Little Mermaid.

During a recent interview for Extra, the Spanish actor was asked why he was fully clothed for the part of the sea king in Disney's new live-action, unlike his animated counterpart from the 1989 original film.

"That would've taken a lot of work. Also, it's not because I didn't want to, it's because (director Rob Marshall) had a different idea... It is very distracting to have somebody like that the whole (time). It makes sense that he's covered by a great, beautiful shell," he explained. "The armour was heavy. Also, we were playing with movements, fishy moves... It was challenging to just be relaxed enough and confident enough without knowing what is going on around you to just say the lines."

The Little Mermaid, which will also features Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, will be released in U.S. cinemas on 26 May.