Priyanka Chopra unfazed by husband Nick Jonas' dating history

Priyanka Chopra has insisted that she is unfazed by her husband Nick Jonas' dating history.

During a tell-all interview on Alex Cooper's podcast Call Her Daddy, Priyanka, 40, revealed that she is not interested in living in the past and is not bothered by Nick's star-studded dating history.

"I don't give a f**k who he's dated," she said laughing. "We are talking about the future."

The Citadel star added, "I always say this, I don't read my book backward. I believe you go forward in the chapters."

Nick has previously dated Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Olivia Culpo.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress also discussed how the relationship started and reflected on not wanting to date at the time.

"I didn't even date Nick at that time because I was just, like, 'I need to know why I keep repeating my mistakes.' And the repeating of the mistake was always feeling like I need to be the caretaker," she explained. "Always feeling like it's okay to cancel my job or my work or my meeting or my priority to be to make sure that he's propped up."

She added, "I just started feeling invisible in my relationships... (But) my husband makes me feel so seen. And so heard."

Priyanka and the singer, 30, started dating openly in May 2018 and tied the knot in December that year. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Malti, via surrogate in January 2022.