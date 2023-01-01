Scarlett Johansson felt 'hopeless' after losing film role to Sandra Bullock

Scarlett Johansson has admitted to feeling "hopeless" after losing her dream role in Gravity.



In a candid interview with Variety, the 38-year-old admitted she battled through a dark period after not securing the lead role in the 2013 sci-fi thriller Gravity, which went to Sandra Bullock.



"I got turned down for two roles - the first was Iron Man 2 and then the other one was Alfonso Cuarón's Gravity," she recalled. "I had wanted that role so much. It was sort of the straw that broke the camel's back. I felt really frustrated and hopeless. Like, 'Am I doing the right job?'



"The work I was being offered felt deeply unfulfilling. I think I was offered every Marilyn Monroe script ever. I was like, 'Is this the end of the road creatively?'"



Gravity was a huge success at the box office, grossing $723 million (£572 million) and winning seven Oscars, including Best Director for Cuarón.



Johansson eventually found herself cast as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in 2010's Iron Man 2 after Emily Blunt dropped out due to a contractual obligation with Fox. It became a long-running gig, with her reprising the role many times in Marvel movies until 2021's Black Widow. The role helped her become one of the highest-grossing box office stars of all time.