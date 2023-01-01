Freaky Friday sequel in the works

A sequel to the 2003 body-swap comedy Freaky Friday is officially in development.



Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are expected to reprise their roles as mother-daughter duo Anna and Tess Coleman in the follow-up, which is being written by Elyse Hollander.



The 2003 film marked the third adaptation of Mary Rodgers' 1972 novel of the same name and followed Anna and Tess after they woke up in each other's bodies.



Speculation about a possible sequel started circulating in February after Curtis posted a snap of herself and Lohan on Instagram with the caption, "It's Friday. I'm just sayin! Freaky fingers crossed!"



In a 20th-anniversary retrospective for The New York Times on Wednesday, Curtis revealed she got in touch with Disney executives about a sequel after completing her publicity tour for Halloween Ends last year.



"As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday,'" she shared. "Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there's a movie to be made.'"



Lohan also expressed her interest, adding, "Jamie and I are both open to that, so we're leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore."



The project would mark Lohan's return to studio filmmaking. The Mean Girls actress made her movie comeback in Netflix's festive movie Falling for Christmas last year and is currently working on two more films for the streaming service.