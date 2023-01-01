Rob Lowe celebrates 33 years of sobriety

Rob Lowe has marked 33 years of sobriety by sharing an inspirational message of "hope and joy".



On Wednesday, the Hollywood star took to Instagram to post a selfie of himself standing in the ocean with a stunning sunset in the backdrop.



In the accompanying caption, Rob reflected on his journey.



"Thirty-three years ago today I found recovery and a tribe that has sustained me on my incredible, grateful journey," he wrote. "My life is full of love, family, God, opportunity, friends, work, dogs and fun. If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of addiction: hope and joy are waiting if you want it, and are willing to work for it!"



Rob quit drinking in 1990 after completing an extensive alcohol rehabilitation programme.



In response to the post, the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor's son John Owen Lowe jokingly wrote, "Proud of your recovery, opposite feeling about this selfie."



Elsewhere, a number of other celebrities offered up messages of support.



"We are so proud of you. We love you so much," commented Gwyneth Paltrow, while Carnie Wilson added: "Hi gorgeous... HB... I'm sober a long time too!!!"