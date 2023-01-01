Robert De Niro shares name of new baby

Robert De Niro has revealed the name of his seventh child.

Earlier this week, the Hollywood icon confirmed he had recently welcomed a baby daughter with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

And during the latest instalment of CBS Mornings, host Gayle King shared that she had spoken to Robert, 79, and he had told her the infant is named Gia Virginia Chen De Niro and was born on 6 April.

Gayle was also permitted to post a sweet image of Gia in a pink onesie.

Elsewhere, the TV presenter noted that the couple is "over the moon" with the new arrival and insisted that the baby was "brought here by love".

Robert first shared the news of his seventh child while promoting his new comedy About My Father during an interview with ET Canada on Tuesday.

When discussing Robert's experiences with fatherhood, the interviewer stated, "I know you have six kids," to which the Taxi Driver star replied, "Seven, actually."

"I just had a baby," he divulged.

Robert has been married twice. He shares Drena and Raphael with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, as well as Elliot and Helen with his second wife Grace Hightower.

The New York native is also father to twin sons, Aaron and Julian, from his relationship with Toukie Smith.