Nick Jonas watched Priyanka Chopra win Miss World when he was seven

Nick Jonas watched Priyanka Chopra win the Miss World pageant when he was seven.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show that aired on Thursday, the Citadel actress revealed that her now-husband saw her be crowned the winner of the competition via TV back in November 2000.

Noting that her mother-in-law Denise Jonas had told her the story, Priyanka explained, "My mother-in-law was like, 'I remember watching you when you won.'

"I was in London. This is 2000. They were, I think, in Texas. I was like, 'There's no way.' And she was like, 'I remember it so clearly because it was November," she continued. "Nick was on some Broadway show at seven years old; his brother was on some Broadway show at eight or nine.'"

Priyanka went on to state that Denise was certain Nick saw Priyanka win the event that year because her husband, Kevin Jonas Sr., "loves watching pageants".

"(Denise said), 'And he, I remember, was watching it, and Nick came and sat down and watched you win.' That was 22 years ago or something. He was seven. I was 17. And he was sitting there, and he was watching," the 40-year-old continued, before adding: "It was so weird."

Priyanka wed Jonas Brothers star Nick, 30, in December 2018. The couple welcomed a daughter in January 2022.